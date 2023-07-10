Adam Thomson, 30, who was dad to a three-year-old daughter, was “hunted down” by Anthony Hadfield and Steven Corbett, who were armed with knives, while Sarah Hadfield drove a Ford Focus car.

She drove towards him three times and hit him while he tried to run away, throwing him onto the bonnet and dragging him under the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

From left: Sarah Hadfield, Anthony Hadfield and Steven Corbett. (Pictures: Cleveland Police)

Teesside Crown Court heard the incident happened at around 3am in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, on January 4 after Mr Thomson attended the home of his ex-partner and stabbed her current partner Anthony Hadfield.

After Mr Thomson left, Hadfield, 40, called Corbett, 31, who travelled to the street with Sarah Hadfield.

At one point she mounted the pavement and reversed into a parked car while pursuing Mr Thomson.

Corbett got out of the car and joined Anthony Hadfield in going after him on foot.

Victim Adam Thomson. (Photo: Cleveland Police)

Prosecutor David Lamb said: “All three are armed in one way or another. Sarah with the car, Anthony Hadfield and Steven Corbett with knives.”

As they began to close in on Mr Thomson he tried to make a run for it in the front of the Focus.

Mr Lamb added: “She once again turned her car towards him and went straight into him.

"He hit the bumper which propelled him onto the bonnet from where he fell into the road and underneath the car.”

Police in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool after Adam Thomson's death on January 4. Picture by FRANK REID

All three defendants admitted manslaughter and were jailed for more than 18 years combined.

But the court heard the car was only travelling at 9mph when it hit Mr Thomson and he may have only suffered bruises if he had not somehow got pulled underneath it.

Afterwards, all three of Mr Thomson’s pursuers tried to move the car off him but fled the scene.

Anthony Hadfield and Corbett dumped their knives in a bin and Corbett evaded police for five days before giving himself up.

In a moving statement by Mr Thomson’s mother, Joanne Thomson, read out in court, she said her happy memories of her son had been replaced by him lying in the road and in the mortuary.

"These are the last memories you have given me of my son,” she said.

Mrs Thomson added: “The agony not being able to hold my son is something I could never expect you to understand, but that pain will never leave me.”

She said Adam and his daughter adored being together and playing.

"The only way she can connect to him now is to point to a star and say ‘there’s my dad’,” added Mrs Thomson.

His death has also had devastating effects on his brother and father who he cared for.

Barristers for all three defendants said they were genuinely sorry.

It was said mother of four Sarah Hadfield, 35, did not try to run Mr Thomson over and braked instantly.

The judge, Mrs Justice Sara Cockerill ,said they had reacted to the situation due to high emotion.

Adam Hadfield, of Wensleydale Street, Hartlepool, got seven years and seven months’ prison.

Sarah Hadfield and Corbett, both of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, were jailed for five years 11 months and five years and one month respectively.

Commenting after Monday’s sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Hodgson said: “This has been a tragic loss for Adam’s family, who were devastated to lose their son so young.

“I hope that the sentencing today of those who took his life, will offer them some comfort.

“Steven Corbett, Sarah Hadfield and Anthony Hadfield will now face time in prison to think about the consequences of their actions that day, and the fact that they took Adam’s life.

“I would like to thank the local community for coming forward with information which helped with the investigation and ensured that Adam’s killers faced justice for what they have done.”