Lydia Hutchinson, 27, stabbed a female member of staff in the back as she tried to run away, and pointed the blade at an elderly man’s neck during the robbery in Tesco Express, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, last month.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Hutchinson, a known shoplifter at the Fens store, pulled out the blade after a confrontation with three members of staff who challenged her when she tried to leave without paying for groceries.

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, said one of the workers, a woman, turned to run on seeing the knife, adding: “She was then stabbed in the back causing a small puncture wound through her thick work uniform.”

Lydia Hutchinson robbed the Tesco Express store on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

Hutchinson then turned her attention to the till area and pointed the knife to the neck of an elderly male customer in the queue, saying: “I’m sorry it has to be you, but I’m not leaving until I get what I want.”

She took £10 from the man before banging aggressively on the Covid screens in front of the tills and swearing while demanding cash.

Hutchinson also demanded the earrings worn by one of the terrified assistants.

She then ripped down one of the screens and lunged forward with the knife before getting away with between £70 and £100.

Hutchinson, of High Street, Greatham, was arrested soon after the robbery which happened at about 2.30pm on Thursday, May 11.

All the staff involved were affected with one saying she did not want to go back to work and another not able to eat or sleep afterwards.

Hutchinson admitted robbery, attempted robbery, actual bodily harm assault and having a blade in public.

In mitigation, it was said the stabbing injury was thankfully very modest and that it was Hutchinson’s first robbery.

Reading a letter to the judge, she said she was disgusted and embarrassed at her behaviour linked to her drug abuse and was “genuinely remorseful” for the effect on the victims and her family.