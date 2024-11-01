Casualty cut free from vehicle following crash in Belle Vue area of Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:39 BST
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool at rush hour last night.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday, October 31, to reports of a crash between a car and a van.

The A689 eastbound carriageway between the Stag & Monkey and Tesco was closed until shortly after 7pm.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Two fire engines from Billingham and Hartlepool were in attendance.

"One casualty extricated from vehicle and in the care of North East Ambulance Service.

"We got the stop at 5.45pm.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The driver of the car was taken to North Tees General Hospital by paramedics as a precaution.

“The A689 eastbound carriageway was closed and reopened shortly after 7pm.

“There were no arrests.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched one ambulance crew and one patient was taken to North Tees hospital."

