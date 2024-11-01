Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool at rush hour last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday, October 31, to reports of a crash between a car and a van.

The A689 eastbound carriageway between the Stag & Monkey and Tesco was closed until shortly after 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Two fire engines from Billingham and Hartlepool were in attendance.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday, October 31. The road was closed until shortly after 7pm.

"One casualty extricated from vehicle and in the care of North East Ambulance Service.

"We got the stop at 5.45pm.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The driver of the car was taken to North Tees General Hospital by paramedics as a precaution.

“The A689 eastbound carriageway was closed and reopened shortly after 7pm.

“There were no arrests.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched one ambulance crew and one patient was taken to North Tees hospital."