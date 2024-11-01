Casualty cut free from vehicle following crash in Belle Vue area of Hartlepool
Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday, October 31, to reports of a crash between a car and a van.
The A689 eastbound carriageway between the Stag & Monkey and Tesco was closed until shortly after 7pm.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Two fire engines from Billingham and Hartlepool were in attendance.
"One casualty extricated from vehicle and in the care of North East Ambulance Service.
"We got the stop at 5.45pm.”
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The driver of the car was taken to North Tees General Hospital by paramedics as a precaution.
“The A689 eastbound carriageway was closed and reopened shortly after 7pm.
“There were no arrests.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched one ambulance crew and one patient was taken to North Tees hospital."