Investigations are currently ongoing following a fire at a former infant and nursery school at the weekend.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at the former Trimdon Grange Infant and Nursery School in Salters Lane, Trimdon Grange, at 3.34pm on Saturday, September 21.

A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.34pm on Saturday, September 21, we were alerted to a fire at the former Trimdon Grange Infant School on Salters Lane, Trimdon Grange.

“Two crews attended to extinguish the fire, with the last crew leaving the scene at 5.05pm.

“No injuries were reported.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going.

"Anyone with information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference CRI00570902.”