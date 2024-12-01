Leading councillors stressed they will "engage in meaningful conversations" with residents after worries were raised over the expense of replacing windows in conservation areas.

It comes after new management plans for Headland and Seaton Carew conservation areas were recently approved by Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community based services committee.

Both conservation areas are deemed “at risk” by Historic England, with the wide-ranging plans aiming to ensure their “preservation and enhancement”.

Yet an extraordinary council meeting was called by opposition councillors seeking a rethink following concerns around the documents’ lack of support for modern materials, particularly uPVC windows on the Headland.

This issue was raised by residents during a consultation period, with the timber-framed windows found in conservation area properties often more expensive to maintain and less heat efficient.

Councillor Shane Moore, Headland and Harbour representative, gave one example of a resident who had “rotting windows” and “condensation causing mould” and was facing a probable “£30,000 bill” for replacement timber frames.

Cllr Moore, who represents the Independent Union, added: “If you’ve got a family in those types of buildings, you can’t afford to do that.

“These are people’s homes, people’s livelihoods.”

Labour councillors noted the adult and community based services committee had approved the formation of a conservation areas advisory group to provide guidance on developments, which will include residents.

Councillor Gary Allen, committee chair, said: “We are committed to engaging in a meaningful conversation with all parties, residents and other bodies to improve our conservation areas across the town.

“It’s better to have that conversation in a space where we can work constructively together rather than derail this report on one action.”

Councillor Moore also called for an amendment to be made to another document titled the Headland Conservation Area Character Appraisal.

The changes would state “modern materials may be used as long as they replicate as closely as possible” the traditional product.

It was referred to the adult services committee for consideration.

Councillors also unanimously supported a constitution committee review into how planning applications for windows and doors in conservation areas are handled.

This followed calls by Cllr Moore to see them automatically decided by the planning committee.

Currently applications are dealt with by officers, in line with planning guidance, but go before the committee if referred by a ward councillor.