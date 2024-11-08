A church in Hartlepool has gone above and beyond in its poppy display this year as the whole community gets involved.

People from across Greatham and its church, St John the Baptist Church, have made between 400 and 500 poppies from paper, card, crochet and bottles for a display in and around the church.

The Reverend Louise Bryson said: "Remembrance Sunday affects so many different people in different ways and as a community, we wanted to provide a focal point in the village, showing our thanks for the service and sacrifice made by our armed forces and their families.

"Remembrance Sunday is about remembering those who have defended our country faithfully in conflicts over the years including World War One and World War Two, including this year, the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.”

The church is open from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 9, for people to take a look at the interior display, and from 9.30am on Sunday, November 10, for their routine church service.

There will also be a two-minute silence outside the war memorial in the village at 11am.

The Rev Bryson continued: “It’s had a really positive impact I think – for the village, for the people in Hartlepool, for the church.

"It’s been really nice to bring people together as a community and to just create this huge display to remember the service men and women throughout the war, but also people serving today.”

She added: “They’ve worked really hard.

"It’s been the community together with the church so it’s been a really good community effort.”