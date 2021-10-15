Fire brigade investigating after property fire in Hartlepool’s Laburnum Street

An investigation is under way after a house fire in a Hartlepool street.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:14 pm

Firefighters were called to a property on Laburnum Street at 7.15am on Friday, October 15, after reports of a house fire.

Three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool attended the incident and crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, thermal image camera and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the blaze.

The property was severely damaged, with 70% smoke damage to first floor, 80% smoke damage to front bedroom and 40% to remainder of property.

The house, centre, where Friday morning's blaze took blaze.

Fire crews left the scene at around 8.13am.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said they are investigating the cause.

The incident happened just hours after a man was injured while trying to escape a fire in a property in the town’s Lamberd Road.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service all attended the incident and the man was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

