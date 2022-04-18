Fire crews called to Hartlepool park to reports of Easter Sunday blaze
Firefighters were called to King Oswy Park in Hartlepool on Easter Sunday night following reports of a blaze.
Reports of an incident at the park came shortly after 9.15pm on Sunday.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said some rubbish was on fire, with one appliance from Hartlepool attending the incident.
They left the scene at around 9.24pm.
Read More
This incident comes after a spate of fires in town parks last month.
In March, Cleveland Police made a plea to parents after play equipment was damaged in a fire in Rossmere Park.
Police said at the time that a large group of youths was believed to be involved, and asked parents to check where their children were.
An arson probe was also launched after a stretch of land was set on fire in Summerhill Country Park.
Around 30sq metres of grass at the park was alight on Thursday, March 10.
A spate of similar blazes occurred 12 months ago at the park following the onset of the lighter nights.