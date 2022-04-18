Fire crews called to Hartlepool park to reports of Easter Sunday blaze

Reports of an incident at the park came shortly after 9.15pm on Sunday.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said some rubbish was on fire, with one appliance from Hartlepool attending the incident.

They left the scene at around 9.24pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire brigade attended a fire at a Hartlepool park on Easter Sunday.

This incident comes after a spate of fires in town parks last month.

Police said at the time that a large group of youths was believed to be involved, and asked parents to check where their children were.

Around 30sq metres of grass at the park was alight on Thursday, March 10.