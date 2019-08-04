Fire crews rescue person from car after two-vehicle crash in Hartlepool
Firefighters have rescued a person from a car following a two-vehicle crash in Hartlepool.
By Sophie Brownson
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 20:06
Two engines from Hartlepool Stranton fire station were called to the incident at the junction of Tower Steet and Huckelhoven Way at around 5.50pm on Sunday, August 4.
Firefighters rescued one person from a vehicle, before making both vehicles involved in the collision safe.
An ambulance was also in attendance.
The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
Fire crews left the scene at 6.30pm.