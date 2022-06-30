Firecrews called to derelict farmhouse in Hartlepool for second time in a month

Crews were called to the Manor House in Owton Manor Lane shortly before 6.30pm this evening, Thursday, June 30.

Four appliances, including Cleveland Fire Brigade’s aerial platform ladder, were at the scene at the height of the blaze and two are still on scene.

The road is closed while crews tackle the fire in the roof space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brigade spokesperson said: "We took a call at 18.17 and we had four appliances on scene in total, including the platform ladder to reach the roof.

"We sent two appliances from Hartlepool and one from Billingham in addition to the platform ladder and used four hose reel jets.”

The building has been a regular target for vandals and firebugs in recent years.

Fire crews have been called to the derelict house in Owton Manor Lane again