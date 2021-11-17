Firefighters continue to monitor the scene of mystery Hartlepool barn blaze

Fire crews are continuing to monitor the scene of a barn blaze in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:10 pm

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to an incident in Butts Lane, in Hart, just before 6.30pm on Monday, November 15.

A fire appliance remained on protective stand by throughout Tuesday before firefighters finally left the scene at 11.45 am on Wednesday.

Although crews are no longer constantly present on site, an appliance is attending the scene periodically to monitor the situation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters continued to monitor the scene on Wednesday, November 17.

The fire service were called deal with a barn fire “containing hay and straw” at 6.23 pm on Monday.

Three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool fire stations were dispatched with the incident remaining “ongoing” throughout Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “The incident is still ongoing. We have an appliance attending the scene every couple of hours to dampen it down and monitor the scene.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The scene of the fire at Butts Lane on Tuesday, November 16.

Read More

Read More
10 photos show the scale of Hartlepool barn fire as firefighters remain on scene...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

HartlepoolBillingham