Firefighters continue to monitor the scene of mystery Hartlepool barn blaze
Fire crews are continuing to monitor the scene of a barn blaze in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to an incident in Butts Lane, in Hart, just before 6.30pm on Monday, November 15.
A fire appliance remained on protective stand by throughout Tuesday before firefighters finally left the scene at 11.45 am on Wednesday.
Although crews are no longer constantly present on site, an appliance is attending the scene periodically to monitor the situation.
The fire service were called deal with a barn fire “containing hay and straw” at 6.23 pm on Monday.
Three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool fire stations were dispatched with the incident remaining “ongoing” throughout Wednesday morning.
Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “The incident is still ongoing. We have an appliance attending the scene every couple of hours to dampen it down and monitor the scene.”
The cause of the fire is being investigated.