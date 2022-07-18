Former Hartlepool community centre completely ‘destroyed’ after fire in the early hours

Crews were called to the former community centre in Jutland Road, Hartlepool, at 2.43am on Monday.

Three appliances from Hartlepool and Billingham attended the fire, which destroyed the centre.

Firefighters spent nearly three hours battling the flames and left the scene shortly after 5.30am.

Fire crews were called to Jutland Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

The fire service said the cause was “under investigation” and added: “We were called out at 2.43am on Monday 18 July to a community centre on Jutland Road, Hartlepool.

"Three appliances attended, two from Hartlepool Community Fire Station and one from Billingham.

"The centre was 100% destroyed by fire. We left the scene at 5.34am.”

It happened just hours after around 500sqm of grass behind Halfords, in Brenda Road, was set alight just before 8pm on Sunday, July 17.

One appliance from Middlesbrough attended and crews left the scene at 8.48pm. Cleveleand Fire Brigade has said the cause is believed to be deliberate.

Fires also broke out at two garages in the town overnight on Friday and Saturday.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a suspected arson at a garage/valeting centre in Stockton Road, which happened between 11.50pm on Friday night, July 15, and 12.02am on Saturday, July 16.

Three vehicles were destroyed in the incident.

Firefighters were also called to a blaze at Brian’s Garage, in Whitby Street at 1.16pm on Saturday, July 16.

It involved a caravan, car and garage waste. The cause was accidental.