Firefighters called to derelict Hartlepool farmhouse four times since the start of June

Fire crews have been called to Manor House, in Owton Manor Lane, four times since the start of June after a series of fires broke out at the site – with blazes sometimes happening twice in the same week.

Meanwhile, one incident at the end of June saw firefighters spend four hours tacking the flames.

Most recently, Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to the farmhouse on Thursday afternoon, July 14.

The fire service has said a large amount of rubbish near the building was on fire and crews spent around 20 minutes at the scene.

One engine attended and no damage was reported.

Cleveland Fire Brigade had previously asked members of the public with information to come forward after a “deliberate” fire at the farmhouse on Sunday, July 3.

The ground floor of the building was damaged in the incident, which was the second fire at Manor House that week.

Just three days earlier, on Thursday (June 30), crews had spent four hours battling the flames at the disused farmhouse.

The blaze caused severe damage to the roof of the building and an investigation was launched.

Earlier in July, Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We will continue to work closely with our local partners and encourage our communities to come forward if they have any information on the perpetrators.”