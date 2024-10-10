Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A month-long fundraising campaign throughout September led by Hartlepool charity The PFC Trust raised an incredible £72,000.

Organisers of UChangeLives 2024 have now said a massive “thank you” to everyone who played a part in the drive.

A number of fun runners took part in the Great North Run and the campaign’s first golf day was held in partnership with North East STEM Foundation before a CEO Country House Sleep-out and a 24-hour sponsored swim.

Fundraisers Paul Hewitson and Shaun Hope at the start of Great North Run.

There were also numerous other people and groups who organised their own fundraising activities, with many opting for a 50/50 split of proceeds between the trust and chosen charities or organisations.

Hartlepool Wadokai and Prissick Rovers Barca under 9s joined in with the Ice Bucket Challenge and Manilla Cycling held a cycling challenge at Summerhill Cycle Circuit.

The PFC Trust’s co-founder, Frances Connolly, said: “September was a spectacular success for this year’s UChangeLives campaign.

“We raised £72,000 across all the events and those put on by individuals, even a few overseas supporters.

The Ice Bucket Challenge at Seaton Carew.

“I am humbled and obviously delighted by the number of people who turned out and joined in our efforts. Thank you seems inadequate to express my gratitude.

“I have been truly overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of friends, family and supporters of the charity.”

This is the third year in a row that UChangeLives has taken place and The PFC Trust wants to ensure the push to help more people across the area continues.

The UChangeLives Charity Golf Day at Seaton Carew.

Frances added: “I firmly believe in the power of an individual to affect change, and the last month has highlighted how a group of like-minded individuals can make an enormous impact when we all work together.

“This year September marked the beginning of a year-long campaign, so there will be many more opportunities for people to get involved.

£Please keep an eye out on the PFC Trust website for future events.”

For more information on sponsorship, or to donate to the PFC Trust, contact [email protected] and check out www.thepfctrust.org