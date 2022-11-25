Hartlepool College of Further Education cements relationship with national housebuilder Persimmon after receiving 10,000 bricks
A leading housebuilder has donated 10,000 bricks to a college to support the training of the next generation of construction workers.
The delivery from Persimmon Homes to Hartlepool College of Further Education was welcomed by college principal Darren Hankey, the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, Mayoress Cllr Veronica Nicholson and construction apprentices.
The bricks, enough to build a large three-bedroomed house, will be used to develop the skills needed for construction careers.
Earlier this year Persimmon launched its Target 50 initiative to recruit an additional 50 female apprentices or technical trainees this year.
One such apprentice is Millie Addison, who recently won the college’s Construction and the Built Environment Student of the Year award.
Mr Hankey said: “We’re grateful for the support Persimmon provides to help apprentices like Millie develop the skills they need.”
Persimmon Teesside managing director Sean Taylor added: “We are particularly proud of our links to local colleges and helping young people across the region to develop the skills they need.”