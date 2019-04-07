Hartlepool headteacher hailed by Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams as choir wins golden buzzer

A headteacher from Hartlepool and his school choir become the first to get a golden buzzer in the new series of Britain's Got Talent.

David Walliams has become the first Britain's Got Talent judge of the series to hit the golden buzzer after being brought to tears by a group of singing schoolchildren.

The boys and girls, aged five to 11, from Lancashire's Flakefleet Primary School performed a choreographed routine to Don't Stop Me Now by Queen led by their headteacher David McPartlin, from Hartlepool.

The rendition earned them a standing ovation from Walliams and his fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden - before Walliams gave them a place in the next round.

As Walliams hit the button and the stage was covered in gold confetti, the headteacher - now dressed in a Union Jack onesie - burst into tears and embraced his students.

An emotional Walliams broke down, telling him: "You're a great teacher. This is your moment."

David McPartlin and school children with Radio 2's Chris Evans.

It comes after Hartlepool born and raised David has spearheaded his school’s bid to reach the coveted top spot with their song Light Up last December.

David, who runs Flakefleet Primary School, in Fleetwood, Lancashire, chose the Alzheimer’s Society to receive all proceeds from the sale of the song after his grandmother was diagnosed with dementia two years ago.

Doreen Ritchie has lived at Queens Meadow Care Home, in Stockton Road, since 2016 and David visits her regularly with his three children.

After releasing the single - which has reached as high as number 2 in the iTunes charts - David and pupils from the school travelled almost three hours and 130 miles to perform at his grandmother’s care home.

Flakefleet Primary School headteacher David McPartlin and his'grandmother Doreen Ritchie.

The children and teachers sang Light Up to Doreen and other residents, carers and visitors.

David and his pupils have also met Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter Chis Evans during promotions for the song.

The song was written by pupils and staff at the school with the help of two unpaid producers and was recorded in the studio of its sister high school.

The rest of the show saw nine acts go through to the next round and only one fall flat.

A drag queen dressed as the Queen began the programme and earned four yeses for a bold routine.

Ventriloquist Jimmy Tamley, 64, from Devon, won plaudits after inviting Walliams and Holden up on stage.

But his performance took an unexpected turn when Walliams stripped to his underwear and clambered on to the judges' table in front of a shocked-looking Cowell.

Less successful was Ron, an act from Nottinghamshire, who left the judges baffled after appearing on stage dressed as a Dalek from Doctor Who.

His rendition of Bobby McFerrin's Don't Worry Be Happy had them all serving up a "no", in less than 20 seconds.

Possibly the most daring act of the night was the Vardanyan Brothers, aged 28 and 32, from Russia, whose death-defying balancing act had the judges and audience covering their eyes.

Host Ant McPartlin branded the pair "crazy fools" as one balanced on the tip of a sword, metres from the ground.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV next Saturday.