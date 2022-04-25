Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to West View Road just after 7.30pm on Sunday, April 24, after a large shed caught fire in the Brus Corner area.

The blaze spread to neighbouring outbuildings with one wooden outbuilding completely destroyed in the incident.

Cleveland Police also attended following concerns the fire could spread to a van nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and fire service were called to the incident.

The fire service have said that the fire is thought to be deliberate and that an investigation has started.

A brigade spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident on 24.04.22 at 19.38 on West View Road in Hartlepool.

"Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended a large shed on fire which spread to next doors outbuildings. One wooden outbuilding 100% destroyed.

"It is thought to be deliberate, however still under investigation. We left the scene at 21.11.”

The road was closed in both directions until 9pm.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Just before 7.45pm last night, police were called to the scene of an ongoing fire on West View Road, Hartlepool, by our Fire Brigade colleagues who were dealing with a shed fire which was believed to be in danger of spreading to a van nearby.

"The road was closed in both directions and reopened just before 9pm.”

Back in March, firefighters were called to West View Road twice in a day after reports of a blaze at a house.