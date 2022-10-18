Man taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on the A179 near Hartlepool
A man had to be rescued from a vehicle following a collision on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
The incident, involving a silver A class Mercedes, a black Vauxhall Astra, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Ford Transit Tipper happened at the junction of the A179 and Worset Lane at around 4.50pm on Monday, October 17.
Fire crews attended and freed a man who was trapped in his vehicle. He was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees with injuries to his back.
Both sides of the carriageway were closed from the A19 junction to Hart Village roundabout as a result of the incident. The road reopened at around 7.30pm.
Most Popular
It is the latest in a series of incidents on or near the A19.
A woman suffered a fracture to her spine in a collision on the slip lane for Sedgefield and Hartlepool on Sunday, October 16, and a man sustained serious head injuries In a separate incident on Friday, October 14.