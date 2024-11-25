Hartlepool United's front four are 'really flourishing' says Pools super fan Jeff Stelling

I did wonder whether there might be too many cooks at Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But standing in the tunnel at Solihull with Lennie Lawrence, Anthony Limbrick, Gavin Skelton and Carl Dickinson made me think that actually, they may all have something to contribute to the pot.

So too player/coach Nicky Featherstone.

Of course it was easier after a tremendous win but there seemed to be a real sense of harmony within the group.

Top scorer Mani Dieseruvwe in action for Hartlepool United against Sutton United earlier this season. Picture by FRANK REID

There was no question either that Lennie is the boss!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players too, even those not starting, were relaxed and clearly comfortable with the new set-up.

The front four – Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Luke Charman and Adam Campbell – are really flourishing.

While I’m writing before Tuesday’s home game with AFC Fylde, no defence at our current level is going to want to play against them.

Opposition boss Andy Whing pointed that up before Saturday’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pools management team clearly recognise that this is a group that is the envy of most in the National League.

Add to them Antony Mancini, Gary Madine and Roshaun Mathurin on the bench and it is clear the club has the firepower to damage the best in the division.

Visiting Solihull also made me appreciate our fans even more.

They started the day in the play-off positions, had scored six goals, away, in their previous game and the club have great facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet fewer than 1,000 were there (and a couple of hundred of those were travelling fans).

It felt like a game during Covid. No wonder their away form is better than their home form.

Our fans are going to be so important as the team hopefully gather momentum.

I have been from Truro and Southend to Dundee and Dunfermline with Bianca Westwood on my current theatre tour and there are always Poolies in the audience.

That’s why we are the envy of clubs like Solihull Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a footnote. Featherstone is 36 and as good, if not better, than ever.

Don’t even think about stopping, Nicky.

Ashley Young is still going strong in the Premier League at 39.

In the National League, Rochdale’s Ian Henderson is 40 next month.

Of all the ingredients that go into that pot, there are few things more important than a touch of Featherstone!