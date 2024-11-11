Hartlepool came together on Sunday to honour the service and sacrifice of those who served in our armed forces, particularly those who gave their lives for our freedom. We will remember them.

One of the most vital aspects of Remembrance is ensuring that we pass its significance on to our children and grandchildren, preserving the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for generations to come. That is why I was delighted to attend the Children’s Stranton Cemetery Remembrance Parade on Saturday.

This unique and inspiring event focuses on local children who lay crosses on the war graves and it was both an honour and a privilege to lay a wreath and read the poem In Flanders Fields.

Having grown up in Hartlepool, my parents always took me to the cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with his daughter Alice, at the Remembrance Sunday service in Hartlepool's Victory Square on November 10.

However, this occasion marked the first time I was able to place a wreath as our town’s Member of Parliament.

It was one of the greatest honours of my life and having my daughter, Alice, by my side made it even more special.

The people of Hartlepool commemorate Remembrance with great sincerity, whether at Stranton, Seaton, the Headland, or Victory Square.

The turnout was exceptional, and the reflections were profoundly moving.

However, as politicians, we must do more than simply remember.

That is why we have announced millions in new funding to extend support programs for veterans at risk of homelessness, guaranteeing housing assistance for the next two years.

This ensures that help will be available not just this Christmas, but next Christmas and throughout 2026.

I am committed to strengthening support for our veterans and the Armed Forces Community to renew our nation’s contract with those who serve, have served, and their families.

This includes fully enshrining the Armed Forces Covenant into law. We need every institution to commit and deliver on the covenant to ensure our service personnel and veterans receive the support they deserve.

Additionally, it's essential to ensure our service personnel are compensated fairly. I was pleased to see our Defence Secretary announce the largest pay rise for our armed forces in 22 years.

As a government, we must be judged not by our words, but by our actions.

I will always strive to deliver for our armed forces, their families, and our veteran community.