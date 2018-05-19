Party time as Hartlepool celebrates Royal Wedding

Residents of a Hartlepool housing estate have been letting their hair down with a street party to mark the Royal Wedding.

Over 100 people of all ages from Eden Park, off Hart Lane, have joined in the party spirit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day by enjoying an afternoon of fun, games and food.

A rodeo bull ride added to the fun

A small organising committee laid on a bouncy castle for the children, facepainting, a rodeo bull ride and put on a barbecue.

It was organised by Hayfield Close residents Emma Massey, 42, Naomi Weston, 38, Emma's 13-year-old daughter Hollie Roberts and Hollie's friend Lucy Reed, also 13.

Emma said: "It has gone really well. We have had a really good turnout.

"We invited everybody from the estate to get a good community atmosphere."

Place in the Park staff Samantha Crowther, Leisel Wyatt, Megan Angus and Amy Callaghan.

The residents also held a Great British Bake Off where everyone was invited to bring their signature dishes as well as giant Connect Four and Jenga games.

Organising the party is contributing towards Hollie's Baden Powell Award with the girl guides.

The party started soon after Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Emma, a paediatric dietitian, added: "We caught some of the wedding on TV while we were setting up.

"It was very nice."

Meanwhile, visitors to the Place in the Park cafe in Ward Jackson Park, were invited to join in the celebratory spirit.

The cafe was festooned with Union Jack flags and bunting while staff wore tiaras and served wedding-themed cakes all day.

Earlier, town couple Rebecca Wilkie and Christopher Porritt were married at the same time that Harry and Meghan exchanged their vows.