22 more photos of Hartlepool’s Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew
Relive the party atmosphere from Hartlepool’s first tribute festival.
Over 5,000 people attended the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew on Saturday, September 9, leaving organisers “on cloud nine”.
There are hopes the event could return next year – but until then soak up the festival spirit from these pictures Bernadette Malcolmson kindly took for the Mail.
To view her earlier gallery of pictures from the event, click here.
1 / 6