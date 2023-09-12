News you can trust since 1877
Party spirit at the Open Jar Tribute Festival./Photo: Bernadette MalcolmsonParty spirit at the Open Jar Tribute Festival./Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
Party spirit at the Open Jar Tribute Festival./Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

22 more photos of Hartlepool’s Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew

Relive the party atmosphere from Hartlepool’s first tribute festival.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST

Over 5,000 people attended the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew on Saturday, September 9, leaving organisers “on cloud nine”.

There are hopes the event could return next year – but until then soak up the festival spirit from these pictures Bernadette Malcolmson kindly took for the Mail.

To view her earlier gallery of pictures from the event, click here.

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew.

1. Hands in the air

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew.

2. Smiling for the camera

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew.

3. Party people

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew.

4. Making memories

Festival goers enjoying the Open Jar Tribute Festival at Seaton Carew. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

