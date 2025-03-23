Action has been taken over eyesore garages on a Hartlepool estate after a member of the public complained they made the area look like a “war zone”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housing group Thirteen has boarded up two of the garages in a block between Turner Walk and Fletcher Walk at Rift House.

It follows concerns raised at their bad state of repair after some were left with their doors doors broken or hanging off completely, resulting in repeated instances of rubbish being dumped and torched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The son of an elderly resident in the area, who did not wish to be named, said it was leading to the area becoming a “slum”.

How the garages looked before after rubbish was fly-tipped (inset) and set on fire in the insecure units.

He said: "It used to be a very nice neighbourhood. In the last couple of years the garages have been left in a terrible state.

"There have been numerous fires over the years and recent months.

"It’s becoming a war zone to the point where some residents are too afraid to park cars there or to have guests visit them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More news: Hartlepool residents outline their crime concerns to police and MP

The garages at Rift House, Hartlepool, have now been boarded up after suffering fly-tipping and arson.

Upon being contacted by the Mail, Thirteen secured three of the garages and say they will look into further possible repairs.

But the member of the public has called for them all to be brought up to scratch or demolished.

Kay Glew, director of operations at Thirteen, said: “At Thirteen, we are committed to acting on feedback that helps to make sure our communities are safe and well maintained.

“We are aware of issues affecting the garages at Fletcher and Turner Walk, and our team has been to secure these garages and clear damaged belongings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be completing a further assessment of any necessary repairs to the garages within the next couple of days and, based on our findings, we will make arrangements for this work to be carried out as soon as possible.

“We’re here to support our customers, and we would always encourage people to talk to us directly if they have any concerns, so that we can help.

“We take reports of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously, and it’s important that we are made aware of issues, so that we can work with partners to tackle these and make our communities better places to live.”