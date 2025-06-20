Tens of thousands of pounds for cancer research is set to be raised when runners hit the streets for an annual race.

Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life is returning to Seaton Carew on Sunday, June 22.

Around 500 people have signed up so far who are expected to raise around £65,000. And there is still time to register.

The event takes place mainly along Hartlepool Promenade and runners can choose to enter 3k, 5k and 10k events.

Two runners in last year's Hartlepool's 5k Race For Life at Seaton Carew.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hartlepool, said: “We’re making a final call to people across the region to join us at Race for Life, as their participation and contribution is so important.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.”

The event is strictly non-competitive and entries are open to all ages and abilities.

Lisa added: “There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can.

The race takes place along the promenade and Coronation Drive in Seaton Carew.

"Lace up and join in. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Sadly nearly one in every two people will get the disease in their lifetime.

The start and finish lines for Hartlepool’s race are on the green off Coronation Drive.

There is still time to sign up online at raceforlife.org or people can enter on the day at the information tent on site.

Participants and supporters are encouraged to make a day of it by staying on for a picnic afterwards and soaking up atmosphere.

Coronation Drive will be closed to vehicles for the duration of the event which starts at 11am.

The event is being held in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, which raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.