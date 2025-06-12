Hartlepool RNLI announce naming ceremony for new £2.45m lifeboat

By Mark Payne
Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:24 BST

People are invited to attend an official naming ceremony for Hartlepool’s new lifeboat.

Hartlepool RNLI took delivery in December of its new £2.45m Shannon class lifeboat named after John Sharp, a mathematician and investor who died in 2019 and left a generous donation to fund the boat.

Now an official naming ceremony to be carried out by John’s brother Anthony, be held at midday on Saturday, July 5, opposite the bandstand on Maritime Avenue at Hartlepool Marina.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboats operations manager Steve Pounder said: “Spectators are welcome to attend the event which will be a very proud day for the RNLI volunteers and the Sharp family who I know are really looking forward to meeting the crew and the station officials.”

Hartlepool's new lifeboat John Sharp. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
Hartlepool's new lifeboat John Sharp. Picture by FRANK REID

The funding of the Shannon class lifeboat was thanks to the generous gift left to the Charities Aid Foundation by John.

It has already been called into service for several rescues off the coast of Hartlepool.

