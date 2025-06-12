People are invited to attend an official naming ceremony for Hartlepool’s new lifeboat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool RNLI took delivery in December of its new £2.45m Shannon class lifeboat named after John Sharp, a mathematician and investor who died in 2019 and left a generous donation to fund the boat.

Now an official naming ceremony to be carried out by John’s brother Anthony, be held at midday on Saturday, July 5, opposite the bandstand on Maritime Avenue at Hartlepool Marina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboats operations manager Steve Pounder said: “Spectators are welcome to attend the event which will be a very proud day for the RNLI volunteers and the Sharp family who I know are really looking forward to meeting the crew and the station officials.”

Hartlepool's new lifeboat John Sharp. Picture by FRANK REID

The funding of the Shannon class lifeboat was thanks to the generous gift left to the Charities Aid Foundation by John.

It has already been called into service for several rescues off the coast of Hartlepool.