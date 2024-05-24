American Idol dream comes to an end for Hartlepool singer Michael Rice
Michael Rice, 26, sang his heart out at the Showstoppers round on American Idol alongside 55 other hopefuls before sadly failing to make it through to the Top 24.
Speaking about American Idol, he said: “American Idol has always been a dream since I was a kid.
"Me and my mam would always watch videos of our favourite singers like Jennifer Hudson and all of those kinds of people.
"Then the opportunity came and it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down because American Idol is just amazing."
This year, the popular US music reality TV show is being judged by pop star Katy Perry, famed musician Lionel Richie and country singer Luke Bryan, who all took to Michael during his audition.
Despite his journey on the show coming to an end, Michael has already released his new single Big Boys Don’t Cry.
Big Boys Don’t Cry shows Michael’s journey through the highs and lows of the music industry and encourages people to never give up on their dream.
Michael, from the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool, kick-started his music career at the age of 16 when he first appeared on The X Factor.
Since then, he has represented the town on a number of occasions including at Hartlepool’s Soundwave Festival in 2023 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019.
Michael’s new single Big Boys Don’t Cry is now available to stream on all music platforms.
