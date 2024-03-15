Heather Small and Feeder join The Kaiser Chiefs in full line up for Hartlepool Soundwave Festival 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Headlining the main stage at the festival is Yorkshire rock band, the Kaiser Chiefs, best known for their hits I Predict a Riot and Ruby.
British rock band Feeder, perhaps best known for their Buck Rogers hit, and British soul singer Heather Small – also known for her role as the lead singer of the 1990s band M People – are also going to be blasting their hits in front of a crowd of 5,000 people.
Finn Forster, The Wildcats of Kilkenny and We Tibetans are also set to perform at the event on Saturday, July 27, at Seaton Reach, in Coronation Drive, Hartlepool, alongside Hartlepool-based band Northern Hospitality.
Co-organiser Joe Franks said: “It’s all very exciting. We’ve got a nice mixture of everything.”
BBC Music Introducing and a comedy lineup are also preparing to debut at the summer festival organised by By The Sea Leisure.
Hartlepool’s own Michael Gallagher is headlining BBC Music Introducing, supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under the radar music talent from across the UK.
The Chase star and comedian Paul Sinha is also going to be making an appearance where he will headline the comedy stage.
Yet festival goers can expect more than just music.
Giant fun fair rides, food stalls, craft stalls and glitter are all on the agenda for this summer festival.
Tickets are currently on sale, with more than 60% having already sold.
For more information and to buy tickets, see https://soundwavelive.co.uk/.