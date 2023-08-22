Loved ones of dad-of-two Steven Wright, who died aged just 42 in June last year after a short battle against bowel cancer, will come together to host the second annual memorial football match.

It kicks off at 2pm on Saturday, August 26, at Hornby Park, in Seaton Carew.

Once again two teams made up of his friends and former playing partners will take to the pitch to battle it out for the the Steve Wright Trophy.

Family and friends during last year's Steven Wright Memorial Football Match.

Last year’s inaugural match and fun day raised over £5,000 for Steven’s family and Alice House Hospice which cared for him towards the end of his life.

Organisers are hoping this weekend will be just as successful.

Martyn Gordon, Steven’s best friend, said: “Last year was really successful. We raised a lot of money for the charity, but it was also nice to come together to remember Steven in an event that revolved around doing something he loved in football.

Steven, from the Fens, who was a huge Liverpool FC fan, played for Hartlepool FC’s Mowbray team, Easington and Burn Valley RAFA Club.

Steven with his wife Melissa and children Lottie and Finley.

As a youngster he played for a number of youth teams including St Francis and Welfare Athletic.

Martyn added: "We were overwhelmed by the response from everybody who knew Steven. It was incredibly well attended and really reflects how well thought of he was in the local community the fact so many people turned out and gave so generously to the cause.

"It also gave Steven’s family the opportunity to be a major part of the event by presenting the trophy.”

Saturday’s event will once again be supported by Steven’s wife Melissa and children Lottie and Finley, plus his brother Tony and parents Nancy and Tony Senior.

This year’s teams will be a Class of 96 side captained by Martyn and the Old Fens Bar led by Steven’s brother Tony.

As well as the football match, there will be a family fun day with different events and activities.

A charity auction featuring a number of pieces of signed football memorabilia will also be held to boost funds along with bucket collections.