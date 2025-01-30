Another Hartlepool XL bully-type dog faces destruction following Teesside Magistrates' Court order
Teesside Magistrates’ Court has conditionally approved Cleveland Police’s application for a destruction order against the Hartlepool pet.
Pablo, described on court documents as an “XL bully-type dog”, will be destroyed unless Jennifer Burns, 44, of Glastonbury Walk, secures exemption for him by March.
To do this, she must register Pablo with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs while also ensuring that he is neutered, microchipped and covered by third-party insurance.
Following separate court cases earlier in January, two other Hartlepool XL-bully dogs face similar fates unless they too are successfully registered in the coming weeks.
Tougher laws were introduced in 2024 to make it illegal to own an unregistered XL bully dog.
More than 55,000 dogs have been registered nationwide since the exemption scheme was approved.
Registered dogs must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public.
