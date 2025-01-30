Another Hartlepool XL bully-type dog faces destruction following Teesside Magistrates' Court order

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Another XL bully-type dog will be put down unless his owner obtains an exemption certificate for him.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court has conditionally approved Cleveland Police’s application for a destruction order against the Hartlepool pet.

Pablo, described on court documents as an “XL bully-type dog”, will be destroyed unless Jennifer Burns, 44, of Glastonbury Walk, secures exemption for him by March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To do this, she must register Pablo with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs while also ensuring that he is neutered, microchipped and covered by third-party insurance.

A library picture of an XL bully dog.A library picture of an XL bully dog.
A library picture of an XL bully dog.

Following separate court cases earlier in January, two other Hartlepool XL-bully dogs face similar fates unless they too are successfully registered in the coming weeks.

Tougher laws were introduced in 2024 to make it illegal to own an unregistered XL bully dog.

More than 55,000 dogs have been registered nationwide since the exemption scheme was approved.

Registered dogs must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public.

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:HartlepoolCleveland Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice