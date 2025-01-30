Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another XL bully-type dog will be put down unless his owner obtains an exemption certificate for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Magistrates’ Court has conditionally approved Cleveland Police’s application for a destruction order against the Hartlepool pet.

Pablo, described on court documents as an “XL bully-type dog”, will be destroyed unless Jennifer Burns, 44, of Glastonbury Walk, secures exemption for him by March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To do this, she must register Pablo with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs while also ensuring that he is neutered, microchipped and covered by third-party insurance.

A library picture of an XL bully dog.

Tougher laws were introduced in 2024 to make it illegal to own an unregistered XL bully dog.

More than 55,000 dogs have been registered nationwide since the exemption scheme was approved.

Registered dogs must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public.