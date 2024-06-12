Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved in this year’s Armed Forces Day at the end of this month.

The free event is taking place at the Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 29, from 10am until 4pm.

The Armed Forces Liaison Group, local reserve army units and cadet detachments are all teaming up with the Heugh Battery Museum this year to celebrate the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening ceremony is due to take place at 11am and is going to include the presentation of a branch standard to the Hartlepool Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club.

The Armed Forces Liaison Group, local reserve army units and cadet detachments are all teaming up alongside the Heugh Battery Museum to celebrate this year’s Armed Forces Day. The free event is running from 10am until 4pm at the Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Mike Facchini, chair of the Armed Forces Liaison Group, said: “The Hartlepool Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club was set up just over five years ago and since it was established, it has grown very strongly and recently passed the milestone of reaching 350 members.”

Throughout the day, there is going to be a range of equipment displays and activities to enjoy, including detachments from Hartlepool’s new reserve army units.

These new reserve army units are going to meet the public, display their equipment and talk about what they do on a day-to-day basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also going to be display stands from local cadet units and veterans associations and exhibits from historical vehicle and equipment collectors.