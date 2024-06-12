Armed Forces Day 2024: Here’s how to get involved in Hartlepool
The free event is taking place at the Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 29, from 10am until 4pm.
The Armed Forces Liaison Group, local reserve army units and cadet detachments are all teaming up with the Heugh Battery Museum this year to celebrate the day.
The opening ceremony is due to take place at 11am and is going to include the presentation of a branch standard to the Hartlepool Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club.
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Mike Facchini, chair of the Armed Forces Liaison Group, said: “The Hartlepool Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club was set up just over five years ago and since it was established, it has grown very strongly and recently passed the milestone of reaching 350 members.”
Throughout the day, there is going to be a range of equipment displays and activities to enjoy, including detachments from Hartlepool’s new reserve army units.
These new reserve army units are going to meet the public, display their equipment and talk about what they do on a day-to-day basis.
There are also going to be display stands from local cadet units and veterans associations and exhibits from historical vehicle and equipment collectors.
During the day, entertainment is going to be provided by Creative Minds, a local charity that aims to give young people opportunities to develop their musical and creative talents.
