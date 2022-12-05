The Hartlepool-born DJ, who has worked in the radio and media industry for 30 years, spent time with youngsters from Catcote Academy where he helped them put together their own podcast.

For the podcast, called The Music of My Life, pupils were asked to pick out two of their all time favourite songs and explain why they were special to them.

Selections varied from American rockers Green Day to 1930s and 40s vocal act the Ink Spots.

BBC Radio Tees presenter, Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough (front right) with the students and staff of Catcote Academy at the Centre of Excellence in Creative Arts in King Oswy Drive.

Goffy said: “It was lovely to hear how the students had grown to love particular songs and also to hear of their plans for the future – one of the group has aspirations to become a radio presenter and another a musician and they are great career goals. I was chatting to them on air suggesting that they follow their dreams as anything is possible.

“It was a show all about them and they all showed loads of confidence which was plain to see and even clearer to hear.

"They loved hearing their songs and sharing life stories as they took it in turn to be my special guest. Working on their own part of the show and researching it all helps in the production of radio.”

The radio and media session took place at the Centre of Excellence in Creative Arts (CECA), in King Oswy Drive.

It was Goffy’s second link up with Catcote Academy this year and was set up by Jackie McGarry, Catcote Academy’s careers and employment co-coordinator.

She said: “It was special time again and the feedback to putting the radio show together and on completion has been truly brilliant.

"We want to thank Goffy for taking the time and in keeping his promise to help us again and inspiring the group with his positivity.”

Catcote Academy on Catcote Road caters for pupils aged 11 to 19 with a wide range of special educational needs.

It’s ethos is about focusing on what pupils can do and helping them to achieve their full potential.

