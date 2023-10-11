Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goffy, who comes from Hartlepool, will hang up the microphone at BBC Tees at the end of the month.

His final Goffy at the Weekend show will be Sunday, October 29.

The popular broadcaster, who has previously worked for Century Radio, TFM and Metro radio stations, informed BBC bosses earlier this year of his intention to leave to pursue new ventures.

DJ Paul 'Goughy' Gough has been at BBC Tees for more than ten years.

He was originally due to leave in the early summer but was persuaded to stay and complete a 10-year milestone of his weekend shows.

Goffy’s intention to leave came ahead of a huge restructuring of BBC local radio which followed.

He said: “When I first sat down with Dan Thorpe ten years ago he persuaded me to get back on air and to draft a format that I thought listeners would enjoy.

"The format was playing surprise songs that had connectable local memories, being interactive, inspirational, having big name guests and most importantly fun."

Goffy with actor Tim Healy.

Goffy recently completed his 10-year anniversary with some a host of guest celebrity friends on air including Alan Shearer, Tony Blackburn, Sir Geoff Boycott, and Tim Healy.

He added: “I am delighted that Dan encouraged me to stay the duration. Staying on for the extra period after announcing my decision to leave has also allowed me the time to put some music specials together including one with the legendary Chris Rea.

"So I have definitely used my extra time to tick plenty of personal boxes."

In his time at BBC Tees, Goffy has also written and produced six specials including on Brian Clough at Hartlepool United and a tribute to the Norton’s Fiesta club.

He said he will really miss his “lovely” listeners, adding: “My decision to stay around a touch longer has given me more time to say a heartfelt massive thanks to them when I’m on air.”

His boss Dan Thorpe said: “Goffy’s been a class act, a thorough professional and a total joy to work with across the ten years.

"We wish him every success in the future.”