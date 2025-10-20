'Beautiful movement': Hartlepool Emmerdale star Lewis Cope comes second top in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:20 BST
A Hartlepool soap star wowed the judges in his fifth appearance at Blackpool’s popular ballroom as part of a popular TV dance competition at the weekend.

Lewis Cope, 30, came second top in the leader board on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, October 18, after dancing the foxtrot with his partner Katya Jones.

The pair, scoring 34 points, danced to L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole, which judge Anton Du Beke called "super duper".

He said: "Oh, what a song, oh, what a dance, I could talk to you for 10 minutes, but I haven't got time to talk.

Lewis Cope, 30, came second top in the leader board on Sunday, October 19, after dancing the foxtrot with his partner Katya Jones as part of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing series. Photo credit Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.placeholder image
"Beautiful movement, beautiful, the feel was gorgeous, smooth, all the beautiful things you want from a foxtrot.

"I love the musicality, stylisation, characterisation, great."

Lewis sailed through to the next round on Sunday’s results show, and will be performing something special for Icons Week on Saturday, October 26.

Sunday's results show also featured a musical performance of Been A Minute by former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, accompanied by a routine from Strictly's professional dancers Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, Nancy Xu, Jowita Przystal, Gorka Marquez and Neil Jones.

The pair, scoring 34 points, danced to L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole which judge Anton Du Beke called "super duper". Photo credit Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.placeholder image
Just last week, Lewis and Katya topped the leaderboard with 37 out of 40 for their Paso Double, which they performed to the soundtrack of The Plaza Of Execution from the film The Mask of Zorro.

The remaining 12 couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday at 6.20pm when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the results show on Sunday, October 26, at 7.15pm.

