The body of Adam Thomas, left, was recovered from Hartlepool Marina last week after a search by police divers.

Adam, who was from Hartlepool, was found following a search of Hartlepool Marina on August 21.

He was last seen on August 17 in the Church Street area of town with initial police appeals to trace him launched the following day.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that the body has been formally identified as Adam.

Flowers left in memory of Adam Thomas. Picture by Frank Reid

Toxicology tests will shortly be completed with an inquest expected to take place at Teesside Coroners' Court before the end of the year to officially determine a cause of death.

Police made a number of appeals for help to find Adam after his disappearance was first reported.

These included releasing a CCTV image which had been taken within Central Buildings, in Church Street, just minutes before he was last seen.

Detectives said it was out of character for him not to make contact with his family.

Hartlepool inshore lifeboat carried out a search at the request of police on August 20 before his body was recovered the following day.

Messages of sympathy and tribute were quickly left on railings close to where police made the discovery near the Premier Inn.

One read: "Son, Can't believe I am writing this about my amazing boy. Love you Adam XX."

Another, signed from Nana, said: "I was there for your first breath, I wish to God I could have stopped you taking your last."

Deb, Mel, Dan and Ste wrote: "Rest in peace son. Forever in our thoughts."

Another tribute said: "RIP lil cousin. I'm very proud to have grown up with you and watch you grow into such a lovely, kind-hearted lad. Missing you."

Ryan wrote: "To Adam and family. I am deeply sorry for your loss. I want to thank you for the laughs we had and the deep and intellectual conversations we had.

"I am proud to say I understood you, I am proud to say we have similar minds and I am even prouder to say that you were my friend.