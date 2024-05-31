Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Hartlepool dancer’s dreams has sadly come to an end after his dance troupe narrowly missed out on the grand final of one of the UK’s largest talent shows.

Hartlepool’s own Billy Littlewood, 17, and his Phoenix Boys comrades sadly missed out on a place in the grand final of Britain’s Got Talent 2024 despite a moving performance.

The Phoenix Boys dance troupe features talented male dancers of all ages from across the UK and competed against seven other acts across the night including a choir, mother and daughter dance duo and comedians.

Despite missing out on the £250,000 cash prize and the chance to perform in front of the King and Queen at the Royal Variety Show later this year, the Phoenix Boys still managed to rank in the top three acts of the semi finals that took place on Thursday, May 30.

The performance – a dance routine to the soundtrack of Sam Ryder’s You’re the Voice – brought about a standing ovation from the four judges and even brought tears to Bruno Tonioli’s eyes.

Judging the performance, Bruno said: "I felt like I was in heaven surrounded by angels. That was so beautiful – so inspiring.”

Simon Cowell, who has judged Britain’s Got Talent for 16 years, added: “I am unbelievably proud of all of you.”

