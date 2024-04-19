'Capital city of Horror' - Hartlepool’s new horror shop opens for business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Horror Asylum, which is in York Road, is selling a range of horror memorabilia including skulls, gothic items and collectables from the 1920s onwards.

The shop also has an eight foot tall animatronic Jason Voorhees – from the Friday 13th series of books and movies – which members of the public can have their photo taken with.

Suzy Deakin, from the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, opened the shop after closing her previous business, Rainbows and Randoms, in March.

Suzy, who is mum of Jax, aged five, said: “I wanted to give something no one else has – and that was horror.”

She sources all of her products individually and aims to give people “the best deals” possible below market price.

Suzy said: “We source everything independently and individually so everything we get in the shop is different.”

Speaking about the business so far, she said: “I have had a fantastic response. Everyone is loving it.”

She continued: “The shop has been busy.

"The first three days that we were open, people pretty much cleared our stock because our prices are brilliant and we’re welcoming.”

Suzy opened her first shop, Rainbows & Randoms, also in York Road, in October 2023, selling a range of new and pre-loved items including home decor, clothes, handmade jewellery, homeware and collectables.

She decided to open the “happiest shop in Hartlepool” to give something back to the community by helping those struggling to afford basic items and Christmas presents for their loved ones.

Suzy decided to close the shop in March, however, after a fall in revenue.

She said: “The rainbow stuff died down a bit. It was not enough to keep the shop going.”

But now that business is “booming” at the Horror Asylum, Suzy is looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

She said: “We are the capital city of horror. We are booming.”