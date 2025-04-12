Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are invited to join the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool and her Consort at a special event later this month.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and her Consort, Councillor Phil Holbrook, are hosting an ‘at home’ event for members of the public on Wednesday, April 30.

The event will take place in the Civic Suite at Hartlepool Civic Centre from 2pm and will include entertainment from local schools, afternoon tea and a raffle.

All money raised from the raffle will go to Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Sports, Community and Youth Centre.

Cllr Thompson said: “I hope people will join Phil and I for what promises to be a really enjoyable afternoon, and help raise vital funds for two very good causes.”

Tickets cost £15 per person.

Those wanting to attend should contact the Registration and Members’ Services Office at Hartlepool Borough Council on (01429) 523702/523704 by Wednesday, April 23.