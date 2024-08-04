Hundreds flocked to the Headland this weekend to enjoy a spectacular fireworks display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals enjoyed the 101st Hartlepool Carnival’s annual fireworks display on Friday, August 2, setting the scene for a spectacular week.

The highlight of the carnival this year is the Carnival Parade on Saturday, August 10, with the Town Square set to be buzzing with live music, rides, market and food stalls from 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of classic acts are returning to the parade including the Morris Miners Owners Group, and the Nutty Slack Race is scheduled for 3.30pm from The Globe pub.

Locals enjoyed the 101st Hartlepool Carnival’s annual fireworks display on Friday, August 2, setting the scene for a spectacular week.

There are also a number of children’s events scheduled for the upcoming days.

There is a sand sculpture competition on Monday, August 5, at the Fish Sands, in the Headland, from 11am.

On Tuesday, August 6, children can dig for prizes on the sands in a Treasure Dig Competition from 11am.

Then on Wednesday, August 7, the Headland Social Club is hosting the Children’s Talent Competition from 1pm.