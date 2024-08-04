Colourful fireworks display lights up Hartlepool Carnival

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Aug 2024, 20:11 BST

Hundreds flocked to the Headland this weekend to enjoy a spectacular fireworks display.

Locals enjoyed the 101st Hartlepool Carnival’s annual fireworks display on Friday, August 2, setting the scene for a spectacular week.

The highlight of the carnival this year is the Carnival Parade on Saturday, August 10, with the Town Square set to be buzzing with live music, rides, market and food stalls from 12pm.

A number of classic acts are returning to the parade including the Morris Miners Owners Group, and the Nutty Slack Race is scheduled for 3.30pm from The Globe pub.

There are also a number of children’s events scheduled for the upcoming days.

There is a sand sculpture competition on Monday, August 5, at the Fish Sands, in the Headland, from 11am.

On Tuesday, August 6, children can dig for prizes on the sands in a Treasure Dig Competition from 11am.

Then on Wednesday, August 7, the Headland Social Club is hosting the Children’s Talent Competition from 1pm.

