Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been raised that a historical area of Hartlepool is in "danger of having its rich heritage disregarded and disrespected" by a new housing development.

Robert Smith, chair of the former Fens Residents’ Association, has voiced worries around Persimmon Homes’ advertised Greatham Meadow north of the A689.

He said while he has no objection to the overall scheme, he believes that as it is in the Claxton area, it should be reflected in the name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon bosses stressed the housing site is just phase one of five which will make up the landmark South West Extension, with the initial scheme bringing forward 316 out of a total 1,260 new homes.

Robert Smith who has raised concerns over the heritage of Claxton with the new Greatham Meadow development.

They added the Greatham Meadow sales name was chosen for phase one to take inspiration from Greatham Beck watercourse which will be incorporated into green open space in the development.

Mr Smith, a retired former council countryside warden, argued Persimmon “clearly should have chosen Claxton Meadow”.

He said: “Claxton is a small historical area of Hartlepool that is in danger of having its rich heritage disregarded and disrespected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Claxton has always been on the north side of part of the route from Hartlepool to Stockton, once a mere dirt track but now known as the A689.

“Even today we have Claxton Bank, Claxton Beck, the Claxton Medieval Moated Site, Claxton Grange and Claxton Farm.”

He added the area’s history goes back “a long way” to the late 11th century, with the Claxton family then being lords of the manor until the 15th century.

Mr Smith, who lives on the Fens, said he has lobbied Persimmon over the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “This information and more could be displayed on an interpretation board so residents can appreciate the distinctive history of the area upon which their homes stand.”

A spokesperson for Persimmon Teesside said they “will continue to keep residents and stakeholders updated as the development progresses”.

They added: “We are pleased to be working with Hartlepool Council to deliver much-needed new homes.

“Named after Greatham Beck, which runs through the site, our Greatham Meadows development respects the area’s rich local heritage.

“In addition to offering a range of high-quality homes from 1 to 5 bedrooms, over £7 million will be invested in local schools, highways, and sports facilities.”