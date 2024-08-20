Hartlepool comic book store and gaming cafe Geek Retreat announces expansion plans
Geek Retreat first opened at 105 York Road in Hartlepool in April last year, marking the franchise’s 50th store in the United Kingdom.
The business sells merchandise including figures, posters, clothing, comics and trading cards, as well as having a cafe serving items such as burgers, nachos, toasties and milkshakes.
Proposals have now been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the store to expand by taking over the ground floor of the neighbouring property at 103 York Road, which was last used as a nail salon.
The application from Adam Bingham outlines how they want to expand their table space for customers and to take potential seating from 40 to 60.
It adds the store holds regular events and tournaments for a range of different games and hobbies and this would allow more space for customers to enjoy refreshments.
The proposals also note the expansion would allow them to display more of their stock in the new area.
A planning statement submitted in support of the application argues the development “represents an acceptable and appropriate use for this former nail salon premises”.
It adds: “The proposed change of use would help to support and sustain existing local services and facilities rather than having a detrimental impact.
“The proposal of the gaming cafe that has been put forward already provides an excellent place for those members of the public who struggle with personal interactions or isolation of any sort to become part of a group and meet new people.
“This will let us increase the number of people we can do this for.”
It added that, although the development won’t create any new jobs, it will help them “maintain the seven employees we already have”.
There are no proposals to alter the existing structure of the building externally and only minor changes will be needed inside.
All food would be prepared in the existing kitchen area at the original store and they are not planning on opening the door at 103 York Road.
A decision on the application is expected to be made in September.
