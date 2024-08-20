Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged for a cafe and shop specialising in "geek culture" to expand by taking over a neighbouring property. v.1

Geek Retreat first opened at 105 York Road in Hartlepool in April last year, marking the franchise’s 50th store in the United Kingdom.

The business sells merchandise including figures, posters, clothing, comics and trading cards, as well as having a cafe serving items such as burgers, nachos, toasties and milkshakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have now been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the store to expand by taking over the ground floor of the neighbouring property at 103 York Road, which was last used as a nail salon.

Geek Retreat, in York Road, Hartlepool, is seeking to expand.

The application from Adam Bingham outlines how they want to expand their table space for customers and to take potential seating from 40 to 60.

It adds the store holds regular events and tournaments for a range of different games and hobbies and this would allow more space for customers to enjoy refreshments.

The proposals also note the expansion would allow them to display more of their stock in the new area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Bingham, left, and Chris Old outside Geek Retreat, at 105 York Road, Hartlepool, when it opened in 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

A planning statement submitted in support of the application argues the development “represents an acceptable and appropriate use for this former nail salon premises”.

It adds: “The proposed change of use would help to support and sustain existing local services and facilities rather than having a detrimental impact.

“The proposal of the gaming cafe that has been put forward already provides an excellent place for those members of the public who struggle with personal interactions or isolation of any sort to become part of a group and meet new people.

“This will let us increase the number of people we can do this for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that, although the development won’t create any new jobs, it will help them “maintain the seven employees we already have”.

There are no proposals to alter the existing structure of the building externally and only minor changes will be needed inside.

All food would be prepared in the existing kitchen area at the original store and they are not planning on opening the door at 103 York Road.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in September.