D-Day 80th anniversary: How Hartlepool will remember the June 6 landings on Thursday

Service organiser Mike Male at Victory Square war memorial, in Hartlepool, ahead of the D-Day anniversary service. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool is preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

A remembrance service is being held on Thursday, June 6, at Victory Square war memorial, in the town’s Victoria Road, at 10.45am.

D-Day was the largest naval, air and land invasion in history and took place on the beaches of Normandy, in France, on June 6, 1944.

More than 132,000 troops landed across five beaches in the region and more than 18,000 paratroopers arrived by air.

Regarded as the turning point in the Second World War, up to 21,000 Allied and German soldiers are widely believed to have lost their lives on June 6 alone.

Hartlepool’s service is going to begin with a short introduction from a local clergyman before at 11am two minutes of silence will be held followed by the playing of the Last Post.

This will be followed by a number of dignitaries laying wreaths, including the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Shane Moore, British Legion chairman Sian Cameron and a representative of the Lord Lieutenant of Durham.

A number of representatives from the armed forces are also expected to lay wreaths.

Organiser Mike Male, a former guardsman with the Grenadier Guards and a marshal at the service, urged as many people as possible to attend, adding: "It is for the members of the armed forces that fought on D-Day.

"It is a service of memorial to remember everyone, the brothers and sisters that fought on that day.

"Fingers crossed it doesn’t rain but if it does, the service will still go on.”

A number of other events will also take place across town on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings.

The Navy Club, in Milton Road, has invited all attending members of the armed forces and veterans to their club afterwards for drinks and networking.

The Salaam Community Centre, in Murray Street, is also hosting a D-Day party after the service.

Bells at All Saint’s Church, in Stranton, will be rung on June 6 for around 45 minutes from 7pm.

Travel operator Stagecoach has also confirmed free travel on its nationwide bus services for military and ex-military personnel on Thursday.