Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Baby Bank, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool, was awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award that can be given to a local volunteer group in the UK.

The baby bank was presented with the award this week by the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award is the equivalent to an MBE and recognises voluntary groups which have made an outstanding impact in their local community.

The King's Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, (left) presents Emily De Brujin, founder and chair of the Hartlepool Baby Bank, with the King's Award for Voluntary Service. This award is the equivalent to an MBE and recognises voluntary groups that have made an outstanding impact in their local community.

Emilie de Bruijn, the chair of Hartlepool Baby Bank, said: “It’s completely surreal.

"We never dreamed that we would get recognised, and by someone so high up as well.

"It is really validating that other people see the value in what we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Baby Bank, which was founded in 2019 by three mothers, helps families save money, cut down on waste and provides a place for parents to get support.

Emily de Brujin (front centre) is photographed after being presented with the King's Award for Voluntary Services by the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, (right). Also photographed are the Lord Lieutenant's Cadet Sergeant Major, Jacob Smart, (left) Mark White, Chair of the QAOC Charitable Trust (rear) and Hartlepool Baby Bank volunteers.

Hartlepool Borough Council nominated the group back in May 2022 with Hartlepool Voluntary Development Agency seconding it.

Emilie continued: “Honestly, there are no words.

"I’m really emotional because this is a true testament to the work that the volunteers here have put in to serve the local families and our community.

"It’s been a labour of love but today was just worth everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Baby Bank was presented with a crystal award and a certificate signed by the King himself.

Mrs Snowdon said: “Can I just say thank you to all of you for what you do because it’s a tremendous service that you are giving and this is so truly well-deserved.”

Speaking about receiving the award from the Lord Lieutenant, Emilie said: “It was such an honour to meet her.

"She has always been really supportive of us right from the start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time Emilie has been recognised by the Royal Family.

Emilie met the Princess of Wales in December 2023 to speak about the work the Hartlepool Baby Bank does and the impact it has on its community, and is looking forward to the King’s garden party in May.

The baby bank is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am-2pm at Crown Buildings.