Hartlepool Baby Bank given King’s award by Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon
Hartlepool Baby Bank, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool, was awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award that can be given to a local volunteer group in the UK.
The baby bank was presented with the award this week by the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon.
The award is the equivalent to an MBE and recognises voluntary groups which have made an outstanding impact in their local community.
Emilie de Bruijn, the chair of Hartlepool Baby Bank, said: “It’s completely surreal.
"We never dreamed that we would get recognised, and by someone so high up as well.
"It is really validating that other people see the value in what we do.”
Hartlepool Baby Bank, which was founded in 2019 by three mothers, helps families save money, cut down on waste and provides a place for parents to get support.
Hartlepool Borough Council nominated the group back in May 2022 with Hartlepool Voluntary Development Agency seconding it.
Emilie continued: “Honestly, there are no words.
"I’m really emotional because this is a true testament to the work that the volunteers here have put in to serve the local families and our community.
"It’s been a labour of love but today was just worth everything.”
Hartlepool Baby Bank was presented with a crystal award and a certificate signed by the King himself.
Mrs Snowdon said: “Can I just say thank you to all of you for what you do because it’s a tremendous service that you are giving and this is so truly well-deserved.”
Speaking about receiving the award from the Lord Lieutenant, Emilie said: “It was such an honour to meet her.
"She has always been really supportive of us right from the start.”
This is not the first time Emilie has been recognised by the Royal Family.
Emilie met the Princess of Wales in December 2023 to speak about the work the Hartlepool Baby Bank does and the impact it has on its community, and is looking forward to the King’s garden party in May.
The baby bank is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am-2pm at Crown Buildings.
It can also be emailed at [email protected] .
