Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A decision on plans to build 70 new “high quality” homes at the site of a disused reservoir has been delayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the development, made up of four and five bed properties, to be constructed on land at Hart Reservoir.

The wider site comprises of two disused reservoirs with the homes earmarked around the smaller reservoir to the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application from Persimmon Homes outlines how the properties would “provide a valuable contribution to the local housing offer” and include a children’s play area and green public open space.

A computer generated image from Persimmon Homes showing what the proposed development at Hart Reservoir may look like.

The proposals were due to go before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee earlier this month for a decision and were to be recommended for approval by officers, despite nine objections from nearby residents.

Yet council chiefs stated the application had been withdrawn from the agenda at the request of the applicant and will instead be heard at a future date.