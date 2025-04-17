Decision over bid to build dozens of new homes at disused Hartlepool reservoir is delayed

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A decision on plans to build 70 new “high quality” homes at the site of a disused reservoir has been delayed.

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the development, made up of four and five bed properties, to be constructed on land at Hart Reservoir.

The wider site comprises of two disused reservoirs with the homes earmarked around the smaller reservoir to the south.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application from Persimmon Homes outlines how the properties would “provide a valuable contribution to the local housing offer” and include a children’s play area and green public open space.

A computer generated image from Persimmon Homes showing what the proposed development at Hart Reservoir may look like.A computer generated image from Persimmon Homes showing what the proposed development at Hart Reservoir may look like.
A computer generated image from Persimmon Homes showing what the proposed development at Hart Reservoir may look like.

The proposals were due to go before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee earlier this month for a decision and were to be recommended for approval by officers, despite nine objections from nearby residents.

Yet council chiefs stated the application had been withdrawn from the agenda at the request of the applicant and will instead be heard at a future date.

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:HartlepoolProposalsHartlepool Borough CouncilPersimmon HomesHartlepool Mail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice