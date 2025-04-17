Decision over bid to build dozens of new homes at disused Hartlepool reservoir is delayed
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the development, made up of four and five bed properties, to be constructed on land at Hart Reservoir.
The wider site comprises of two disused reservoirs with the homes earmarked around the smaller reservoir to the south.
The application from Persimmon Homes outlines how the properties would “provide a valuable contribution to the local housing offer” and include a children’s play area and green public open space.
The proposals were due to go before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee earlier this month for a decision and were to be recommended for approval by officers, despite nine objections from nearby residents.
Yet council chiefs stated the application had been withdrawn from the agenda at the request of the applicant and will instead be heard at a future date.
