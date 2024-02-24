Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PD Ports has confirmed that the Heugh Breakwater’s public access will also be improved once “the main repairs to the structure are complete”.

Frans Calje, the authority’s chief executive, said: “The Heugh Breakwater has been a part of Hartlepool’s history since 1853, constructed to protect Hartlepool Dock from tides, currents and storm surges.

"It has always been subject to natural erosion, which is monitored by weekly visual inspections by PD Ports’ engineering team, backed up by external independent inspections and drone surveys.

Campaigner Glen Hughes pictured on the Heugh Breakwater in 2022.

“The structure is facing ever more extreme weather conditions and, in the last week, damage has occurred to the far end of the breakwater.

"Our engineering team and external contractors are already at work to rectify the damage to the breakwater, which will continue as weather conditions allow.

"Our inspections have shown that the main sub-structure of the breakwater remains intact.

“We are mindful that the breakwater is a much-loved local landmark for the people of Hartlepool and as such, once the main repairs to the structure are complete, we will look to repair the paving and railings on the publicly accessible part of the structure.

“Throughout this period we will continue to monitor and maintain the Heugh Breakwater.

“We take our role in providing safe navigation to Hartlepool dock very seriously. The breakwater is a key part of that responsibility.”

PD Ports’s announcement has been welcomed by politicians and campaigners.

Hartlepool Conservative MP Jill Mortimer wrote to Mr Calje days earlier after becoming “concerned by the worsening deterioration of the breakwater”.

After discussing PD Ports’s plans with him over the phone, she added: “I will continue to stay in regular contact with Frans to ensure this is delivered on promptly for the people of Hartlepool who wish to protect this historic landmark and all that it represents.”

Her Labour Parliamentary challenger, Jonathan Brash, said: “I am delighted that these repairs are going to happen.”

He also praised Save Our Heugh Breakwater campaigner Glen Hughes.

Mr Hughes, who raised concerns in 2022, said: “I played here as a child, coming down for picnics and having fun with my friends and family.

"It's an important part of my and so many other Hartlepool people’s memories of Hartlepool.”