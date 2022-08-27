Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public-minded Glen Hughes is calling for action to preserve the Heugh Breakwater on the Headland which he says is becoming “derelict”.

He decided to do something after walking on the breakwater recently and being shocked at its condition with damaged or missing paving slabs and railings, and some parts reportedly having fallen into the sea.

The breakwater, which is popular with fishermen, is owned by port operators PD Ports.

Glen Hughes on the Heugh Breakwater. Picture by FRANK REID

A sign warns visitors to be careful at all times on it and says the area beyond a barrier is “extremely dangerous”.

But the company adds it caries out weekly inspections of the breakwater and a recent drone survey raised no significant concerns over its structural integrity.

Glen, of Bishop Cuthbert, but who has family links to the Headland, met with town MP Jill Mortimer this week to drum up support.

Mrs Mortimer says she will write to PD Ports and work with the Tees Valley Combined Authority to help protect the structure.

Glen Hughes inspects a potential trip hazard on the Heugh Breakwater. Picture by FRANK REID

Glen, 43, said: “It’s an iconic landmark of the town and is part of our history and heritage.

"It also has a purpose to protect the Headland, deep water berth, marina and Middleton.

"Walking down it recently I realised how much of a derelict state it is becoming.

"A couple of blocks have fallen in the sea. All the railings that were down there are pretty much gone and rusted.

The Heugh Breakwater as seen from the air. Picture by Ashley Foster.

"If we don’t do anything soon it’s going to continue crumbling.”

The breakwater was constructed in the 1850s with its 170th anniversary next year coinciding with the return of the Tall Ships Races to the town.

Glen, who works at Hartlepool’s Orangebox Training, added: “What does it say if the first impression of Hartlepool the ships are going to get, a derelict breakwater that’s falling apart?”

He has also reached out to Hartlepool Borough Council leader Shane Moore and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen to explore the best way forward.

Mrs Mortimer said: "I know how important this historic structure is to local people and I agree that we must take action to try to preserve the Heugh.

"I have contacted PD Ports to discuss this and will work with the Combined Authority to secure the future of the Breakwater.

"In light of the 170th anniversary of the construction of the Heugh coinciding with Tall Ships returning to Hartlepool next year, it would be fantastic if we could get started on some much-needed repairs to the Breakwater."

PD Ports said in response to the concerns: “Owned and managed by PD Ports, the Heugh Breakwater is a masonry structure which dates back to 1853, constructed as a functional breakwater to protect the approaches to Hartlepool Dock from tides, currents, waves and storm surges.

“A structural performance inspection is carried out weekly by PD Ports’ engineering team with external independent engineering inspections and drone surveys carried out every three years.

"The most recent survey was carried out by Royal Haskoning in May 2022 which raised no significant concerns with the breakwater’s structural integrity.