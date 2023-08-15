Jan Mottram, from Hartlepool, faced her fears and took part in a sponsored skydive on Sunday, August 13, to raise money for the MSA Trust, which funds research and supports people suffering from multiple system atrophy (MSA).

Jan’s husband, 60-year-old Pete Mottram, who was diagnosed with the neurological disease in March 2022, was originally meant to do the skydive but, after encountering insurance issues, Jan decided to do it instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was scary but amazing. I had my family and friends there to support me. Pete came even though he wasn’t very well.

"Would I do it again? That’s a big no, unless someone offered me a lot of money for MSA, then I probably would.”