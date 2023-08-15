News you can trust since 1877
Devoted Hartlepool wife raises more than £2,000 for the MSA Trust in sponsored skydive

A devoted wife took to the skies at the weekend in a bid to raise awareness and funds for the battle against a rare neurological disease.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST

Jan Mottram, from Hartlepool, faced her fears and took part in a sponsored skydive on Sunday, August 13, to raise money for the MSA Trust, which funds research and supports people suffering from multiple system atrophy (MSA).

Jan’s husband, 60-year-old Pete Mottram, who was diagnosed with the neurological disease in March 2022, was originally meant to do the skydive but, after encountering insurance issues, Jan decided to do it instead.

She said: “It was scary but amazing. I had my family and friends there to support me. Pete came even though he wasn’t very well.

"Would I do it again? That’s a big no, unless someone offered me a lot of money for MSA, then I probably would.”

Jan has already raised more than £2,000 and further donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janice-mottram?

