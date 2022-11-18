The new bar will offer affordable food and drinks./Photo: Joe Franks

Bosses at Eskimo Joe’s, at the former Popworld and Yates pub, have confirmed the new bar will open its doors on Friday evening, November 18.

The site has been refurbished and will feature 11 screens where fans can watch the latest sports action, including the football World Cup.

There are pool tables and arcade machines at the new bar./Photo: Joe Franks

Customers will also be able to enjoy home-made burgers, pizzas and drinks at affordable prices, with pools tables and arcade machines on offer as well.

Although the bar will start welcoming customers from 7pm on Friday evening, it will mark its opening the following day with a fire breathers’ performance at 9pm.

Director Joe Franks has said he hopes the bar will help people enjoy a fun night out and tasty food without spending a fortune.

"It’s good value, with a friendly touch,” Mr Franks said.

The bar opens in time for the football World Cup./Photo: Joe Franks

"It’s got a personal touch, but it’s got a franchise value to it. The staff in here are really attentive.”

The bar will be sports-led during the week, turning into a night club on Fridays and Saturdays, when it will be open until 2am and DJs will play a variety of music, including clubland.

"I think we have the best set up in town. We’re Hartlepool’s biggest sports bar. You can see a screen from everywhere in the venue. There isn’t bad seat in the house,” Mr Franks said.

He added: "We’re all ready for the World Cup.”

It is hoped Eskimo Joe’s will mirror the success of The Open Jar and grow into a local franchise, with a second venue potentially coming to Teesside.

The Open Jar opened its first restaurant in Hartlepool back in 2017 followed by a site in Norton and an upcoming third venue in Northallerton.

