'Dream come true': Hartlepool sister duo Khalysis official support act for Ella Henderson concert
Hartlepool sisters Olivia and Georgia Crawford, also known as Khalysis, have been announced as the official support act for Ella Henderson at her Durham Cathedral concert on Friday, July 25.
Former X-Factor contestant Ella Henderson is known for her hits Crazy What Love Can Do, Carry You Home and Ghost, and has collaborated with a number of artists including Kygo, Rudimental and Jax Jones.
The Hartlepool duo said: “We’ve grafted for years and moments like this show that it really does pay off.
“To be supporting Ella Henderson in a venue as breathtaking as Durham Cathedral is honestly a dream come true.
"We’re so excited to perform and we can’t wait to bring our music to such a special crowd.”
Previously known as Liv ‘n’ G, it was not until Sunderland musician Dave Stewart convinced the sisters to change their name that they became known as Khalysis.
Since then, Olivia and Georgia have been making waves in the music industry.
They have had a number of songs featured on shows across Netflix, ITV, BBC and Love Island, and are currently working on a brand new series of EPs.
Earlier this year, the sisters also wrote, produced and performed one of the tracks on Bacardi’s Sound of Rum EP, which won an award at the Music and Sound Awards.
Limited tickets are available for the concert at https://liveatthecathedral.ticketline.co.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.