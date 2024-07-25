X-Factor’s Amelia Lily starts new role working for ‘inspirational’ Teesside charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having shot to fame on the X Factor, Amelia Lily has since forged a successful pop and West End career - between stints on Celebrity Big Brother and Geordie Shore. Now the local pop star has a new gig - helping a charity that supports people across Teesside who lose someone special to suicide.

AMELIA Lily has landed a special new role - working for a beloved local charity.

The Headlight Project helps people across the Tees Valley who have been impacted by the suicide of a loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having previously performed at one of the Headlight Project’s annual fundraisers, Amelia has started working as the Stockton-based charity’s Events Coordinator.

Headlight Project CEO Anne Cullum, left, with Amelia Lily

“I’m a type one diabetic, and I’m an ambassador for FreeStyle Diabetes and I’ve worked with Diabetes UK and JDRF for many years. I’ve known about the Headlight Project since it started and the incredible work it does and I was looking for ways to get involved,” said Amelia.

“Then this role came up, and I just thought it was a great chance to support a charity doing life-changing work in my home region.”

Having shot to fame on the X-Factor, Amelia has since transitioned into a West End star, with leading roles in major musicals including Shrek and American Idiot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia will continue to perform alongside her new role at the Headlight Project.

Her role will involve helping organise some of the Headlight Project’s established fundraising events, such as the Great North Run and Walk 100 Miles in October.

She will also help to create new events, while assisting with day-to-day activities of the charity.

For Anne Cullum, the Headlight Project’s CEO, Amelia’s arrival is a welcome addition to their award-winning team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all over-the-moon that Amelia has joined the Headlight Project,” she added.

“Like any charity, fundraising is crucial for our sustainability and growth, and our annual events play a huge role in enabling our team to carry out the vital work we do across the Tees Valley.

“Amelia’s role is important in raising awareness and overseeing and supporting our fundraising activities, so we can continue to fund our services, such as the provision of our one-to-one counselling for adults and children bereaved by suicide.

“Unfortunately, Teesside has long been synonymous with very high levels of suicide, but we hope the work we proactively carry out – in schools and across the community – is helping to make a difference in countering that.”