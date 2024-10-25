Hartlepool charity launches appeal to help brave youngster meet Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
A Hartlepool charity has launched a bid to try to help a poorly youngster meet Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds.

Miles For Men has issued an appeal for the actor, who plays Marvel character Deadpool, to meet nine-year-old Riley Bains, who is from the town and is battling cancer.

Riley is said to be “obsessed” with Deadpool and the charity is appealing to anyone who can help to make his dream come true.

He has been bravely fighting cancer since he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, last year.

Riley with a supporter dressed as Deadpool at a party thrown for him this summer.Riley with a supporter dressed as Deadpool at a party thrown for him this summer.
Riley with a supporter dressed as Deadpool at a party thrown for him this summer.

He had to have the lower part of his left leg amputated followed by 17 weeks of chemotherapy.

Devastatingly, earlier this year, Riley’s family were told the disease had returned and spread and he has been having further treatment.

Miles For Men founder Micky Day said: “He’s nine years old and he’s been through hell. I think he deserves something to pick him up.

"One of his wishes is to meet the main man, Ryan Reynolds, who does Deadpool.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds (right) and Rob McElhenney celebrate winning the National League title in 2023. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds (right) and Rob McElhenney celebrate winning the National League title in 2023. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds (right) and Rob McElhenney celebrate winning the National League title in 2023. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"He’s an absolutely genuine bloke, even though he’s a film star. Can we make Riley’s wish come true?”

Riley has continued to astound his family and supporters with his incredible bravery and positive outlook throughout all his ordeals.

"Nothing phases this kid,” added Micky. “Real heroes don’t wear capes and this boy is absolutely amazing.”

Reynolds, who is co-owner of Wrexham football club, has played the wise-cracking character in three hit films including this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine which raked in $1.3bn at the box office.

Micky Day from Miles For Men. Picture by FRANK REIDMicky Day from Miles For Men. Picture by FRANK REID
Micky Day from Miles For Men. Picture by FRANK REID

Micky has contacted Wrexham and is awaiting a reply.

This summer, Riley’s great uncle, Stephen Picton, organised a huge superhero themed party at the South Durham Social Club.

At it he got to meet dozens of his favourite superheroes including Batman, Spider-Man and Deadpool to Bumblebee from Transformers, Chewbacca from Star Wars, Harley Quinn, and the Incredible Hulk.

Miles For Men has supported Riley throughout his battle including raising money when a team of 20, including Riley’s dad Stephen Bains, scaled Scafell Pike in August.

It has also raised thousands to send Riley to Disneyland Paris when he is well enough.

In July, Riley and his family supported Miles For Men’s annual 5k fun run at Seaton Carew when he started the race off.

